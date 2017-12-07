Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Showbiz

Joaquin Phoenix is on a brutal mission in ‘You Were Never Really Here’ (VIDEO)

Thursday December 7, 2017
04:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

FAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach VingadaFAM appoints Tan Cheng Hoe to replace coach Vingada

Mata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absenceMata says Man United can deal with Pogba’s absence

The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’The Edit: Watch these elders react to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hopeThe Edit: Roche drug cocktail offers lung cancer hope

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for upcoming thriller You Were Never Really Here that stars Joaquin Phoenix.

In the film, which is based on the novel by Jonathan Ames, Phoenix plays a traumatised veteran who tracks down missing girls for a living. But on his latest job, he finds himself going down a dark path as he attempts to bust a senator’s daughter out of a sex-trafficking ring.     

The film also stars Judith Roberts, Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Alex Manette, Dante Pereira-Olsen and Alessandro Nivola.

The new trailer for Lynne Ramsay’s has dropped and it features Joaquin Phoenix serving up some traumatic realness as a PTSD-ridden vet who slowly unravels as he

The synopsis do the film reads: “A traumatised veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.

You Were Never Really Here is set for release on April 6, 2018.

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘You Were Never Really Here’ that stars Joaquin Phoenix.A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘You Were Never Really Here’ that stars Joaquin Phoenix.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline