Joaquin Phoenix is on a brutal mission in ‘You Were Never Really Here’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Amazon Studios has released a new trailer for upcoming thriller You Were Never Really Here that stars Joaquin Phoenix.

In the film, which is based on the novel by Jonathan Ames, Phoenix plays a traumatised veteran who tracks down missing girls for a living. But on his latest job, he finds himself going down a dark path as he attempts to bust a senator’s daughter out of a sex-trafficking ring.

The film also stars Judith Roberts, Ekaterina Samsonov, John Doman, Alex Manette, Dante Pereira-Olsen and Alessandro Nivola.

The synopsis do the film reads: “A traumatised veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.

You Were Never Really Here is set for release on April 6, 2018.

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘You Were Never Really Here’ that stars Joaquin Phoenix.