Jim Parsons, Jimmy Fallon make a great team in movie-guessing game (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 27 — Jimmy Fallon invited Jim Parsons, known for his role as Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory, onto his show to play a game of ‘Five-Second Summaries’.

The game involves guessing names of movies by only mentioning the plot, without mentioning the title or names of actors who were in it.

Initially, they were given five seconds to give their clues and guess the answer.

However, the time was cut down to three seconds for the second round, and one second for the third round.

Find out how they handled the pressure in the video above.

Actor Jim Parsons (left) and Jimmy Fallon react as they play a game on the latter's show. — Picture via YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon