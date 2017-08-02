Jessica Chastain teases ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ role

Cast member Jessica Chastain poses at the premiere of ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’ in Los Angeles March 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — It looks like Jessica Chastain may have just confirmed her rumoured role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

In a recent post on Instagram, Chastain teased of her involvement with the movie though she didn’t exactly say what role she will be playing.

Her special message to James McAvoy alongside a picture of her posing with him hints that she would be one of the movie’s villains: “Hey @jamesmcavoyrealdeal you ready for me up in Montreal? Im gonna make you cry so hard. #xmen @simondavidkinberg.”

Rumours about Chastain’s involvement in the film started a few months back with suggestions that she could be playing the role of Lilandra, empress of the Shi’ar empire.

In X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jean Grey aka Phoenix’s (Sophie Turner) powers will be amplified when she comes in contact with a cosmic energy called the Phoenix Force.

Also in the film are Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Alexandra Ship as Storm, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled for release on November 2, 2018.