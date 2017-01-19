Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:58 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Janelle Monae and Maxwell among artists to perform at Women’s March

Thursday January 19, 2017
10:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

SMEs need to venture into e-commerce to remain competitiveSMEs need to venture into e-commerce to remain competitive

Avalanche hits Italy hotel, many feared dead or injuredAvalanche hits Italy hotel, many feared dead or injured

The Edit: Check out the hilarious trailer for ‘The Nut Job 2’The Edit: Check out the hilarious trailer for ‘The Nut Job 2’

The Edit: ‘Bernie Sanders chic’ is a thing now, or so says BalenciagaThe Edit: ‘Bernie Sanders chic’ is a thing now, or so says Balenciaga

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Janelle Monae will join a stellar roster of acts during the Women's March. — Reuters picJanelle Monae will join a stellar roster of acts during the Women's March. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — Artists like Janelle Monae, Maxwell, Questlove, and Samantha Ronson will be performing at the Women’s March on Washington this weekend.

Organisers announced the line-up of singers and artists who will perform at the march, which is expected to draw about 200,000 people. 

The list includes Janelle Monáe, Maxwell, Angélique Kidjo, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon, Emily Wells, Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim, Lila Downs. 

The march also got a major boost from Beyonce, who posted a message of support on her own Facebook page. 

“As#GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch,” she wrote. 

Other celebrities who will be in attendance include Katy Perry, Zendaya, Scarlett Johansson, and America Ferrera. 

The Women’s March is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline