Jamiroquai teases new album and release live dates for summer

Jamiroquai has not released an album in years. — Twitter picLONDON, Jan 17 — British funk band Jamiroquai is set to stage a comeback after a lengthy hiatus with a new album and world tour.

In a 22-second teaser video, the band offered snippets of the first track off the album called “Automaton.”

Titled “Automaton Transmission 001,” the electronic track is futuristic in sound and accompanies a sequence of fast-moving images in the video, with band frontman Jay Kay sporting a lit-up headpiece, walking in the desert, through a tunnel and set against a mirrored kaleidoscopic backdrop.

In addition to dropping the teaser video, the band also released a slew of live dates for this summer, with headline festival gigs that span Tokyo, Seoul, Athens, Rotterdam, Netherlands and Aix-Les-Bains, France.

Here are the dates:

Thu May 25 2017 - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

Sun May 28 2017 - Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

Sat June 17 2017 - Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

Sun June 9 2017 - North Sea Jazz, Rotherdam, Netherlands

Tue July 11 2017 - Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

Fri July 14 2017 - Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

Sun July 16 2017 - Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

Tue July 18 2017 - Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

Sat July 22 2017 - Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Sat July 5 2017 - Sudoeste, Portugal

— AFP-Relaxnews