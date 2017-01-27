James Ponsoldt to direct ‘Inconstant Moon’

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — The producers behind Oscar contender Arrival have hired James Ponsoldt of The Spectacular Now and April 2017 thriller The Circle to head up an adaptation of sci-fi short story Inconstant Moon.

A Hugo award winner for author Larry Niven, Inconstant Moon is being produced by 21 Laps of Arrival and Stranger Things fame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cover art for Larry Niven's 'Inconstant Moon', Kindle edition. — AFP picJames Ponsoldt worked with 21 Laps for The Spectacular Now, itself adapting a pre-existing book, as was his dramatised David Foster Wallace interview The End of the Tour and April’s upcoming Dave Eggers adaptation The Circle.

Larry Niven’s story focuses on the last few hours of a couple who, upon observing an unusually bright moon, come to the conclusion that the sun is going nova, burning the earth to a crisp as daytime arrives.

It had previously been adapted into a 1996 episode of The Outer Limits. — AFP-Relaxnews