James Franco on how acting helped him overcome certain addictions

Executive producer and cast member James Franco attends a panel for the television series ‘The Deuce’ during the TCA HBO Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 26, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — James Franco is opening up about his battle with depression and how acting helped him overcome certain addictions.

In a recent interview with OUT magazine, Franco spoke about his past struggles: “I have a very addictive personality.

“When I was a teenager I got over certain addictions, and that’s when I started acting, at age 17.

“I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn’t even socialise. And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realised, ‘Man, I’m so depressed. On the surface my life seems pretty good — I have a career and everything — but I feel isolated and lonely’.

“I’ve started a new chapter of my life. I was very work-addicted, and addicted to other things — not substances, I got over that a long time ago — but I’ve recently changed my life, and this is part of my therapy," he added.

“Most actors come to a point in their lives where they have to reassess what they’re doing and why they’re doing it. And for me, after going back to school and trying to do all these other things, this new chapter, with surfing and dancing, is really about slowing down and trying to focus on fewer things but in a deeper, more quality-filled way.”

Franco also insists that he will continue to act saying: “I’ve got to say, of all the things that I’ve done, and I’ve done a lot, the actual process of directing is the most fun, because you’re in the middle of all these different creative people. But no, I will not stop acting.”