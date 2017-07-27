James Blunt announces South-east Asia tour, to play in Malaysia

Blunt is set to perform in Malaysia on March 25 at Genting Highland Resorts Arena. ― Picture courtesy of TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― English singer-songwriter James Blunt has announced that he will be coming over to Asia next year for his Afterlove Tour, in support of his fifth studio album of the same name.

Most known for his sappy singles, You’re Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover, the 43-year-old singer is set to kick-off his fifth world tour this August in Mexico, which will continue on until next year in Asia.

The Asian countries which will be a part of his tour include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China.

In South-east Asia, James will begin the tour with Singapore on March 23, 2018 at Marina Bay Sands Expo, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 25 at Genting Highland Resorts Arena, and then moving on to Thailand’s Impact Arena in Bangkok on March 27.

Ticketing details for these dates are yet to be announced.

The Afterlove Tour is the first tour for James following his extensive Moon Landing Tour in 2014-2015, which saw him perform over 140 shows across the world over the course of twelve months.

James rose to prominence in 2004 with the release of his debut studio album Back to Bedlam, which sold over 11 million copies worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK.

He has since gone on to sell over 20 million albums and 20 million singles worldwide, receiving several awards, including two Brit Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Ivor Novello Awards, and Grammy nominations. — TheHive.Asia