Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 1:41 pm GMT+8

Jack Black compares Trump to Charlie Sheen ‘when he was on crack’

Monday January 23, 2017
12:11 PM GMT+8

Black made the comments when asked for his thoughts on Trump becoming US President. — AFP picBlack made the comments when asked for his thoughts on Trump becoming US President. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 23 — Trust Jack Black to come up with the best headline-grabbing description for Donald Trump.

Yesterday, the actor jokingly compared the US President to Charlie Sheen in an interview with Variety Studio at the Sundance Film Festival.

Naturally, the conversation turned to politics when Black who was wearing a “Make America Rage Again” hat was asked for his thoughts on Trump becoming US President.

That’s when the School of Rock actor highlighted what he termed Trump’s “obsession with winning.”

“We’ve got to start thinking globally. We’re going to be working together, if we’re going to survive, if the human race, if this species is going to survive,” Black was quoted as saying by Variety.

“Yeah, America first is fine, in terms of finances, but we’ve got to stop thinking that way. It’s not a Monopoly game where the rich billionaire wins the game. It’s about the world working together, and it’s got to happen soon.”

When his co-star in The Polka King Willie Garson asked, “What do you mean winning? At the expense of what?” that’s when Black offered his Sheen comparison.

“Who else has been talking about winning obsessively lately?” Black quipped. “Oh yeah. Charlie Sheen. When he was on crack,” before adding, “Where are we where the president and Charlie Sheen are on the same exact page?”

It remains unclear, however, whether Trump has tiger’s blood flowing through his veins though.

