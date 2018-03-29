Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 29 — Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming fantasy-horror The House with a Clock in Its Walls that stars Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

The film is based on the 1973 children’s book of the same name by author John Bellairs and illustrator Edward Gorey, and it follows a young boy named Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle Jonathan (Black) at his strange house that is full of clocks. It isn’t long before Lewis discovers that his new, sleepy town is home to a secret world of warlocks and witches.

The film also stars Kyle McLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, Black and two-time Academy Award winner Blanchett star in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, from Amblin Entertainment. The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.”

The House with a Clock in Its Walls is set for release on September 21.

