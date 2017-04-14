Last updated -- GMT+8

It's a boy for Ella Chen of SHE

Friday April 14, 2017
11:03 AM GMT+8

Ella Chen and husband Alvin Lai are now parents to a baby boy. — Picture via WeiboElla Chen and husband Alvin Lai are now parents to a baby boy. — Picture via WeiboTAIPEI, April 14 — Taiwanese singer Ella Chen welcomed her first child, a son, on Wednesday.

Chen’s record company HIM International Music confirmed the good news, thanking fans for their well-wishes and saying that mother and child are doing well.

According to Apple Daily, the 35-year-old had a water birth and was accompanied by her husband and SHE bandmates of 16 years Selina Jen and Hebe Tien.

Chen is married to Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai.

According to China Press, the baby arrived a little earlier than anticipated. It is understood Chen’s projected due date was April 18.

“It seems my grandson just could not wait to come to this world,” Chen’s father-in-law was quoted as saying.

