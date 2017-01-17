Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:27 pm GMT+8

It’s a boy for Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming

Tuesday January 17, 2017
12:57 PM GMT+8

Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming married in 2015. — Picture via FacebookAngelababy and Huang Xiaoming married in 2015. — Picture via FacebookHONG KONG, Jan 17 — Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming welcomed a son in Hong Kong today, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper reported.

Huang’s company, Huang Xiaoming Studio, issued a statement on Weibo to say: “We want to share with you a happy moment: This morning, Angelababy gave birth to a son naturally, accompanied by Huang Xiaoming and family. The AH couple have a beautiful continuation of love. Henceforth, they are 1 + 1 = 3, which is probably what happiness looks like.”

The 27-year-old China-born, Hong Kong-based actress and the 39-year-old Chinese actor married in 2015. This is their first child together.

No other details have been released at time of writing.

