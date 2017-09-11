Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

‘It’, terrorising box-office rivals, sets horror-flick record (VIDEO)

Monday September 11, 2017
07:08 AM GMT+8

Actor Alexander Skarsgard reacts behind his brother and cast member Bill Skarsgard at the premiere for ‘It’ in Los Angeles September 6, 2017. — Reuters picActor Alexander Skarsgard reacts behind his brother and cast member Bill Skarsgard at the premiere for ‘It’ in Los Angeles September 6, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — Stephen King wrote It. Warner Bros and New Line made It. And audiences seem to love It.

The new freaky-scary film by that title broke records over the weekend as the largest September opening and largest opening for an R-rated horror film in North American theaters, industry websites reported yesterday.

It, starring Bill Skarsgard as a creepy clown who terrorises children in a sleepy Maine town, pulled in an estimated US$117 million (RM490.76 million) for the three-day weekend, website Exhibitor Relations reported. The movie, from Argentine director Andy Muschietti, comes amid one of the slowest cinematic summers in years — and likely would have done better but for the impact of Hurricane Irma on Florida moviegoers.

Coming in second — but left far back in the dust by It — was another new release, Home Again from Open Road Films, with a take of just US$9 million. The romantic comedy has Reese Witherspoon unexpectedly finding herself living with three young men after a separation from her husband.

In third was a movie that had clung to a box-office lead for three straight weeks, The Hitman’s Bodyguard from Lionsgate, which netted US$4.9 million. The action comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bodyguard hired to protect a notorious hitman played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Next was another Warner Bros horror film, Annabelle: Creation, which took in US$4 million.  It is part of the popular Conjuring series of movies.

And in fifth was Wind River from the Weinstein Co, at US$3.2 million. It stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as federal agents trying to solve a murder on an Indian reservation.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Leap! (US$2.5 million)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (US$2 million)

Dunkirk (US$2 million)

Logan Lucky (US$1.8 million)

The Emoji Movie (US$1 million). — AFP

