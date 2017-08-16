It is going to haunt me forever: Chris Brown recalls the night he assaulted Rihanna

Singer Chris Brown at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2015. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Is it just us or does Chris Brown not realise that he should not be opening up about the night he battered Rihanna, hasn’t he hurt her enough already!

Brown has a new documentary coming out soon titled Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life in which he reveales a lot, including what transpired on that night in 2009 when he was arrested for physically assaulting RiRi.

In a clip shared from the documentary, Brown revealed that their relationship turned sour after he admitted to a past sexual encounter. “My trust totally was lost with her, she hated me after that. I tried everything, she didn’t care. She just didn’t trust me after that.

“From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides. It is the first time I get to say anything. We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her and it never was okay.

“There was always a point where we’d talk about it like, ‘What the f**k are we doing?’ Like, ‘I don’t like you slapping me’. If I go on stage I got a scratch on my face and I gotta explain it like, ‘Oh, no I fell’. If you got a scar or a bruise you gotta put makeup on. I’m not ever trying to put my hands on any female.

The rapper also confesses that things escalated quickly on that infamous night after that same woman he had an encounter with came up to him to say hello at the pre-Grammys Clive Davis party. This made Rihanna unhappy and they got into a fight on the way home.

“I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s**t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f**k why did I hit her like that?

“From there she’s spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car and we were driving in the street… She tried to grab for my phone, and I’m not giving her my phone, to throw it out the window.

“I felt like a f**king monster,” he added.

Looking back, Brown says: “And a lot of the times I look back at that picture and I was like, ‘Yo bro that is not me bro, that is not me!’ I hate it to this day, you know what I am saying, it is going to haunt me forever.”