Is Maz Kanata going to make an appearance in Han Solo film?

A screengrab of Maz Kanata played by Lupita Nyong’o in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 — Talk is rife online that Maz Kanata could be making an appearance in the upcoming standalone Han Solo film.

While not much has been revealed about the film, that is currently under the direction of Ron Howard, a recent podcast by a Funko representative discussing the Hano Solo movie in relation to its line of toys included the names of cast members.

“Emilia Clarke, Lupita Nyong’o, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, whether I like Han Solo or not that’s a cast that you really cannot, you know, you’ve got to be excited about that casting alone,” revealed the representative.

Bear in mind that this could just be a mix up, though it’s not stopping fans from taking it as a clear hint that Maz will be featured in the movie.

Maz was first played by Nyong’o in Star Wars: The Force Awakens with an indication that she has a history with both Han and Chewbacca.

As exciting as this may seem, we’ll still have to wait till May 25, 2018 to find out exactly what will go down in the movie.