Is Daniel Craig back for another Bond film?

Sunday July 9, 2017
04:31 PM GMT+8

Actor Daniel Craig poses during a photocall for the James Bond film ‘Spectre’ in central London, October 22, 2015. — Reuters picActor Daniel Craig poses during a photocall for the James Bond film ‘Spectre’ in central London, October 22, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 9 — Daniel Craig said back in 2015 that he would rather ‘slash his wrist’ than do another Bond movie. But has this famous star made a U-turn?

According to the Mirror, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, is said to have convinced Craig to star in yet another one of the iconic 007 films, and perhaps alongside singer Adele, who will record the theme song.

Although nothing has been confirmed, Broccoli is determined to sign Adele up to record the new theme song following the success of Skyfall. It was also the first Bond song to win at the Grammys, Brits and Oscars.

Before this, the contenders for the next Bond role were Idris Elba, Michael Fassbender and James Norton. However, Craig has enjoyed tremendous success since he first appeared as the famous spy back in 2005 in Casino Royale

