‘Iron Man’ director Favreau to create ‘Star Wars’ TV series

Friday March 9, 2018
12:07 AM GMT+8

Disney is developing the 'Star Wars' series for a family-oriented, direct-to-consumer streaming service it plans to launch next year. — Reuters picDisney is developing the 'Star Wars' series for a family-oriented, direct-to-consumer streaming service it plans to launch next year. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 9 — Jon Favreau, director of the Iron Man and Jungle Book movies, will write and produce a live-action Star Wars series for an upcoming Walt Disney Co streaming service, the company announced yesterday.

Favreau previously voiced a character in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has a role in the May 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story. He is currently producing Disney’s remake of The Lion King movie.

“If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Favreau said in a statement. “I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Disney is developing the Star Wars series for a family-oriented, direct-to-consumer streaming service it plans to launch next year as the media and theme park company aims to capture online viewers who are leaving traditional television.

The new series does not yet have a release date, Disney said. — Reuters

