‘Interchange’, ‘Redha’ join MIFFEST and MGGA

Dain Said's KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFEST) and Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) have announced the movies that will be screened as well as the movies that will compete at the inaugural film festival and awards ceremony. After eight months of preparation, the first Malaysia International Film Festival and Malaysia Golden Global Awards are finally just around the corner, said Chairman of MIFFEST & MGGA Ms. Joanne Goh at the press conference recently. Adding that the committee has less than three weeks to go before the big day, Goh hopes that the event will be a memorable one for everyone who participates. The movies chosen for MIFFEST and MGGA include both local and international titles. The opening film will be Germany’s Timm Thaler and the closing film will be Japanese drama film Harmonium by Koji Fukada. Malaysia’s very own Interchange, directed by Dain Said, will be going up against the likes of Apprentice (Singapore), Singing in Graveyards (Malaysia / Philippines) and The Wailing (Korea) at this year’s MGGA. The aforementioned three titles will also be part of MIFFEST Screening Competition Films section, which will screen all eighteen movies competing for the MGGA Best Film. MIFFEST will also hold a Special Screening section for three movies: After This Our Exile (Hong Kong), Blind Way (China) and Redha (Malaysia).

Apart from the movie announcement, the various categories for MGGA were also revealed. The nominees are:

Best New Director

Bradley Liew, Singing in Graveyards

Chu Hsien-Che, White Ant

Zhang Dalei, The Summer is Gone

Wu Chung-Tien, One Night Only

Boo Junfeng, Apprentice

Best Screenplay

Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann

Midi Z, The Road to Mandalay

Lam Wing Sum, Li Yuan, Xu Yi-Meng, Wu Nan, Soulmate

Khyentse Norbu, Hema Hema: Sing Me A Song While I Wait

Na Hong-Jin, The Wailing

Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake

Asghar Farhadi, The Salesman

Ren Peng, Lee Yuyu, One Night Only

Chu Hsien-che, White Ant

Troy Espiritu, Ma’ Rosa

Zhang Dalei, The Summer is Gone

Paolo Genovese, Filippo Bologna, Paolo Costella, Paola Mammini, Rolando Ravello, Perfect Strangers

Redza Mihat, Dain Said, Interchange

Boo Junfeng, Apprentice

Florence Chan, Mad World

Liu Zhen Yun, I Am Not Madame Bovary

Bradley Liew, Bianca Balbuen, Singing in Graveyards

Lo Yiu Fai, Happiness

Best Cinematography

Benoit Soler, Apprentice

Charlie Lam, One Night Only

Fabrizio Lucci, Perfect Strangers

Hong Kyung-pyo, The Wailing

Hossein Jafarian, The Salesman

Jake Pollock, Jing-Ping Yu, Soulmate

Jigme Tenzing, Hema Hema: Sing Me A Song While I Wait

Jordan Chiam, Interchange

Kenny Tse, Happiness

Larry Manda, Singing in Graveyards

Lei Heng, White Ant

Lu Songye, The Summer is Gone

Odyssey Flores, Ma’ Rosa

Pan Luo, I Am Not Madame Bovary

Patrick Orth, Toni Erdmann

Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake

Tom Fan, The Road to Mandalay

Zhang Ying, Mad World

Best Director

Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann

Midi Z, The Road to Mandalay

Brillante Mendoza, Ma’ Rosa

Feng Xiaogang, I Am Not Madame Bovary

Na Hong-Jin, The Wailing

Best Actor

Kai Ko, The Road to Mandalay

Aaron Kwok, One Night Only

Eric Tsang, Mad World

Kwak Do Won, The Wailing

Shahab Hosseini, The Salesman

Best Actress

Kara Wai, Happiness

Zhou Dong Yu, Soulmate

Wu Ke-xi, The Road to Mandalay

Jaclyn Jose, Ma’ Rosa

Sandra Huller, Toni Erdmann

Best Film

Apprentice (Singapore)

Happiness (Hong Kong)

Hema Hema: Sing Me A Song While I Wait (Bhutan / Hong Kong)

I Am Not Madame Bovary (China)

I, Daniel Blake (United Kingdom)

Interchange (Malaysia)

Ma’ Rosa (Philippines)

Mad World (Hong Kong)

One Night Only (China)

Perfect Strangers (Italy)

Singing in Graveyards (Malaysia / Philippines)

Soulmate (Hong Kong)

The Road to Mandalay (Taiwan)

The Salesman (Iran / France)

The Summer is Gone (China)

The Wailing (Korea)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

White Ant (Taiwan)

There are also two Special Awards whose recipients have yet to be announced: Lifetime Achievement In Films Award and Friends of Malaysia In Film Award. Another category, The Audience Choice Awards, will be voted for by moviegoers, who only have to drop their ticket stubs in the voting box after watching the movies in participating cinemas. Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFEST) will run from 28 February until 4 March 2017 at NU Sentral Shopping Centre. Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) will be held on 5 March 2017 at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting. — CinemaOnline