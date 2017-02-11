Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 1:22 pm GMT+8

'Interchange', 'Redha' join MIFFEST and MGGA

Saturday February 11, 2017
12:26 PM GMT+8

Dain Said's Dain Said's KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFEST) and Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) have announced the movies that will be screened as well as the movies that will compete at the inaugural film festival and awards ceremony.   After eight months of preparation, the first Malaysia International Film Festival and Malaysia Golden Global Awards are finally just around the corner, said Chairman of MIFFEST & MGGA Ms. Joanne Goh at the press conference recently.   Adding that the committee has less than three weeks to go before the big day, Goh hopes that the event will be a memorable one for everyone who participates.   The movies chosen for MIFFEST and MGGA include both local and international titles.   The opening film will be Germany’s Timm Thaler and the closing film will be Japanese drama film Harmonium by Koji Fukada.   Malaysia’s very own Interchange, directed by Dain Said, will be going up against the likes of Apprentice (Singapore), Singing in Graveyards (Malaysia / Philippines) and The Wailing (Korea) at this year’s MGGA.   The aforementioned three titles will also be part of MIFFEST Screening Competition Films section, which will screen all eighteen movies competing for the MGGA Best Film.   MIFFEST will also hold a Special Screening section for three movies: After This Our Exile (Hong Kong), Blind Way (China) and Redha (Malaysia).

Apart from the movie announcement, the various categories for MGGA were also revealed. The nominees are:   

Best New Director

 Bradley Liew, Singing in Graveyards

 Chu Hsien-Che, White Ant  

Zhang Dalei, The Summer is Gone

Wu Chung-Tien, One Night Only  

Boo Junfeng, Apprentice   

Best Screenplay

Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann

Midi Z, The Road to Mandalay  

Lam Wing Sum, Li Yuan, Xu Yi-Meng, Wu Nan, Soulmate  

Khyentse Norbu, Hema Hema: Sing Me A Song While I Wait

 Na Hong-Jin, The Wailing  

Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake

 Asghar Farhadi, The Salesman  

Ren Peng, Lee Yuyu, One Night Only  

Chu Hsien-che, White Ant  

Troy Espiritu, Ma’ Rosa  

Zhang Dalei, The Summer is Gone  

Paolo Genovese, Filippo Bologna, Paolo Costella, Paola Mammini, Rolando Ravello, Perfect Strangers  

Redza Mihat, Dain Said, Interchange

Boo Junfeng, Apprentice

Florence Chan, Mad World  

Liu Zhen Yun, I Am Not Madame Bovary  

Bradley Liew, Bianca Balbuen, Singing in Graveyards  

Lo Yiu Fai, Happiness   

Best Cinematography

Benoit Soler, Apprentice  

Charlie Lam, One Night Only

Fabrizio Lucci, Perfect Strangers  

Hong Kyung-pyo, The Wailing  

Hossein Jafarian, The Salesman  

Jake Pollock, Jing-Ping Yu, Soulmate  

Jigme Tenzing, Hema Hema: Sing Me A Song While I Wait  

Jordan Chiam, Interchange  

Kenny Tse, Happiness  

Larry Manda, Singing in Graveyards  

Lei Heng, White Ant  

Lu Songye, The Summer is Gone  

Odyssey Flores, Ma’ Rosa

Pan Luo, I Am Not Madame Bovary  

Patrick Orth, Toni Erdmann  

Paul Laverty, I, Daniel Blake  

Tom Fan, The Road to Mandalay

Zhang Ying, Mad World   

Best Director

Maren Ade, Toni Erdmann  

Midi Z, The Road to Mandalay

 Brillante Mendoza, Ma’ Rosa

Feng Xiaogang, I Am Not Madame Bovary  

Na Hong-Jin, The Wailing   

Best Actor

Kai Ko, The Road to Mandalay

 Aaron Kwok, One Night Only

 Eric Tsang, Mad World  

Kwak Do Won, The Wailing  

Shahab Hosseini, The Salesman   

Best Actress

Kara Wai, Happiness  

Zhou Dong Yu, Soulmate  

Wu Ke-xi, The Road to Mandalay  

Jaclyn Jose, Ma’ Rosa

Sandra Huller, Toni Erdmann

  Best Film

Apprentice (Singapore)  

Happiness (Hong Kong)  

Hema Hema: Sing Me A Song While I Wait (Bhutan / Hong Kong)  

I Am Not Madame Bovary (China)

I, Daniel Blake (United Kingdom)  

Interchange (Malaysia)  

Ma’ Rosa (Philippines)  

Mad World (Hong Kong)  

One Night Only (China)  

Perfect Strangers (Italy)  

Singing in Graveyards (Malaysia / Philippines)  

Soulmate (Hong Kong)  

The Road to Mandalay (Taiwan)  

The Salesman (Iran / France)  

The Summer is Gone (China)  

The Wailing (Korea)  

Toni Erdmann (Germany)  

White Ant (Taiwan)

  There are also two Special Awards whose recipients have yet to be announced: Lifetime Achievement In Films Award and Friends of Malaysia In Film Award.   Another category, The Audience Choice Awards, will be voted for by moviegoers, who only have to drop their ticket stubs in the voting box after watching the movies in participating cinemas.   Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFEST) will run from 28 February until 4 March 2017 at NU Sentral Shopping Centre.   Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) will be held on 5 March 2017 at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting. — CinemaOnline

