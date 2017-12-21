IMDb: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is 2018’s most eagerly awaited movie (VIDEO)

The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer broke a record earlier this month with 230 million views in 24 hours.LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 — According to data from the website IMDb, the next instalment in the Avengers franchise is moviegoers’ most eagerly awaited film of 2018. The Russo brothers’ Marvel movie outstrips other major superhero productions, such as Black Panther and the Deadpool sequel.

Unless there’s a surprise hit, IMDb’s 10 most eagerly awaited movies of 2018 are likely to dominate the box office next year.

The list of most keenly anticipated movies of 2018 mainly features franchises that have already proved their worth, such as Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Tomb Raider, Pacific Rim Uprising, The Predator, Mission Impossible 6 and Solo: A Star Wars Story, the spinoff about Han Solo’s younger years.

In second place comes Black Panther, the latest Marvel superhero going solo on the big screen with Disney early next year. Ocean’s Eight, the all-female spinoff from Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, comes in eighth place.

IMDb also released its list of top 10 movies of 2017, based on number of page views on the website. Rather than this year’s box office leader, the top spot goes to It, autumn’s surprise hit that is now the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

Wonder Woman, Beauty and the Beast, Logan, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Justice League, Split, Alien: Covenant, Thor: Ragnarok and Blade Runner 2049 complete the line-up.

IMDb’s 10 most-anticipated movies set for 2018:

Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018)

Black Panther (February 16, 2018)

Deadpool 2 (June 1, 2018)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22, 2018)

Tomb Raider (March 16, 2018)

Pacific Rim Uprising (March 23, 2018)

The Predator (August 3, 2018)

Ocean’s Eight (June 8, 2018)

Mission: Impossible 6 (July 27, 2018)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25, 2018)

IMDb’s top 10 movies of 2017, as determined by page views for each movie

It

Wonder Woman

Beauty and the Beast

Logan

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Justice League

Split

Alien: Covenant

Thor: Ragnarok

Blade Runner 2049 — AFP-Relaxnews