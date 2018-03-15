Imagine Dragons release dramatic ‘music film’ for ‘Next to Me’

Imagine Dragons arrive for the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 15 — Imagine Dragons has premiered a cinematic clip for single Next to Me.

Singer Dan Reynolds stars in what the band calls a “music film,” an 11-minute movie in which he plays a man condemned to death row. Aja Volkman, Reynolds’ wife, plays his wife in the film, in which the other band members also appear.

Next to Me was released in February and appears as the first track on a re-issue of the band’s 2017 album Evolve, which dropped in June and topped charts around the world. — AFP-Relaxnews