Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Imagine Dragons release dramatic ‘music film’ for ‘Next to Me’

Thursday March 15, 2018
10:00 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump to China: How about a plan to cut US$100b from trade surplusTrump to China: How about a plan to cut US$100b from trade surplus

BN Youth to focus on election campaigning onlineBN Youth to focus on election campaigning online

Man gets 16 years’ jail, 18 strokes for raping his motherMan gets 16 years’ jail, 18 strokes for raping his mother

The Edit: Spike Lee in talks to direct ‘Nightwatch’ movieThe Edit: Spike Lee in talks to direct ‘Nightwatch’ movie

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Imagine Dragons arrive for the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2017. — Reuters picImagine Dragons arrive for the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 15 — Imagine Dragons has premiered a cinematic clip for single Next to Me.

Singer Dan Reynolds stars in what the band calls a “music film,” an 11-minute movie in which he plays a man condemned to death row. Aja Volkman, Reynolds’ wife, plays his wife in the film, in which the other band members also appear.

Next to Me was released in February and appears as the first track on a re-issue of the band’s 2017 album Evolve, which dropped in June and topped charts around the world. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram