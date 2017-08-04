I’m in a really, really healthy place: Selena Gomez opens up about therapy

Selena Gomez attends the WE Day event in Los Angeles, California April 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Selena Gomez is opening up about why she took a 90 day self-imposed break last year.

Speaking to InStyle magazine in a recent interview, Gomez spoke about how she realised it was time to take a step back from the spotlight.

“I went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could’ve done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot.”

“I was in the countryside and never did my hair; I took part in equine therapy, which is so beautiful,” she added.

“It was hard, obviously. But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, ‘OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people’.”

She also admitted that she still has difficult days. “Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about.

“I came out, and it felt like, ‘Okay, I can only go forward.’ And there are still days. I go to therapy,” she added. “I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place.”

Gomez also revealed that it wasn’t easy to return to the spotlight. “When I came out, I was asked to go to the American Music Awards, and everyone around me was like, ‘Do whatever makes you comfortable’," she said.

“I didn’t want my fans to have a negative view of taking care of yourself, so I just went in head-on, and I’ll tell you, the first time stepping on that carpet was so overwhelming. I felt like my back was sweating.”