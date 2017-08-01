Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Idris Elba joins Jimmy Fallon for a Google Translate karaoke session (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 1, 2017
04:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songsThe Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songs

The Edit: Why other planets may never be as hospitable as EarthThe Edit: Why other planets may never be as hospitable as Earth

The Edit: John Cena to star in ‘Transformers’ spinoff ‘Bumblebee’The Edit: John Cena to star in ‘Transformers’ spinoff ‘Bumblebee’

Survey: PAS least relatable party among young votersSurvey: PAS least relatable party among young voters

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, Aug 1 — It turns out Idris Elba is quite the rapper as he joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and had a hilarious Google Translate song session.

Fallon said they took English songs and used Google Translate to translate the lyrics into another language and translate the result of that back into English again (That’s Google Translate times two for those of you keeping track).

Actor Idris Elba joins Jimmy Fallon on this show for a Google Translate singing session. — Picture via YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonActor Idris Elba joins Jimmy Fallon on this show for a Google Translate singing session. — Picture via YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonSongs like Sir Mix A Lot’s Baby Got Back became The Baby Escaped, and Britney Spears’ first hit Baby One More Time became Meet My Kids after the process, and Elba and Fallon gamely sang along to the lyrics, no matter how nonsensical.

Hilarious lyrics that changed from the original “Hit me baby one more time” to “One day I will meet my kids” will keep you in stitches. Watch the video above.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline