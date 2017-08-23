Hujan, Estranged headline inaugural Rocktoberfest Borneo

The two-day festival features an impressive line-up of Malaysia’s top bands including several Bornean talents, as well as several regional acts. — TheHive.Asia picKOTA KINABALU, Aug 23 — Malaysians, get ready to rock this October as a brand-new music festival is about to hit the eastern part of Malaysia!

Aptly named as Rocktoberfest Borneo, the festival will be a two-day affair, kicking off on October 6 and 7, 2017 in Miri, Sarawak.

The two-day festival features an impressive line-up of Malaysia’s top bands including several Bornean talents and several regional acts.

Headlining the festival will be renowned alternative rock outfits Hujan and Estranged whose lead singers are both from East Malaysia. (Noh Salleh — Sarawak, Rich Gimbang — Sabah)

Apart from the two mentioned, 30 more bands will be performing live on stage, some of the notable names include Bunkface, Dirgahayu, Kyoto Protocol, Gerhana Ska Cinta, Massacre Conspiracy, OAG, Monoloque, Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Sevencollar T-Shirt, Pesawat, and more!

On the Bornean side, we have Amef, Boil, Falling Farewell, Larrong, Saturday Heroes, Suri Mantra, Wildhorse, and others, while the regional acts include Addy Cradle and Malex from Singapore, Slapshock from Philippines and Rose on My Coffin Door from Brunei.

Taking place at ParkCity Everly Hotel, Rocktoberfest Borneo 2017 will also have some other fun side activities for fellow concertgoers such as Food Village, TradKulture Jam, Tattoo area, and various other showcases and on-ground activities.

Organised by the NorthEastern Group, presale tickets for the two-day festival are being sold at a special price of RM118 until August 31, while standard price will be sold for RM138 starting from September 1 until October 5.

The tickets are available at rocktoberfestborneo.com. — TheHive.Asia