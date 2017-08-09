‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off is still on the agenda

'How I Met Your Mother' was broadcast on CBS from 2005 to 2014. — Picture courtesy of 20th Century Fox TelevisionLOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — 20th Century Fox TV isn't giving up on their plan to produce a series based on the successful sitcom that last aired on CBS in 2014. Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden says writers are being recruited to breathe life into the project.

Last December, fans of How I Met Your Mother were delighted to learn that their favourite series was about to be reborn in the form of a spin-off penned by This Is Us screen writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Christened How I Met Your Father, the project promised to be a feminised version of the original series, broadcast on CBS from 2005 to 2014, which would make use of the same narrative device as its predecessor. This time, a woman would recount to her children the torturous tale, presented in the form of flashbacks, of how she came to meet their father.

However, fans' hopes were dashed last March when it emerged that Aptaker and Berger were no longer on board. They had been promoted to work hand in hand with series creator Dan Fogelman as showrunners for the next season of This Is Us, which will be broadcast from September 26 on NBC.

Put on hold in the wake of this news, the spin-off of How I Met Your Mother is currently seeking to recruit new writers. The new team will start from scratch to create the long-awaited series, which may finally be broadcast next year.

The plan to come up with a new plot for the highly successful CBS sitcom is not new. A project closely resembling How I Met Your Father was already attempted by CBS in 2014. There was even a pilot with actress Greta Gerwig in the lead role and Meg Ryan as the narrator, who respectively replaced Josh Radnor and Bob Saget, but the test run failed to impress the network's management. — AFP-Relaxnews