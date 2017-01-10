How Golden Globe wins bode well for Casey Affleck, ‘La La Land’ and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in ‘Nocturnal Animals’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — With the 74th Golden Globe statuettes distributed, several key winners in acting categories, as well as the writer of La La Land, could be in line to benefit at film awards season’s culmination, the Academy Awards, in February.

Voting members of the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards might have no official overlap, but the Globes’ Hollywood Foreign Press Association has become an early predictor of several high profile Oscar categories.

Not because members of the HFPA can vote at the Oscars. Rather, unlike voters at the Producers, Directors, Writers and Screen Actors guild awards, they can’t: the association’s 90 or so members represent news outlets in 55 countries.

By contrast, Oscars delivered at the annual Academy Awards ceremony are decided upon by members of the invitation-only Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a 6,600-member association of film industry professionals whose perspective on film-making is from the inside-out.

Nevertheless, the HFPA has been consistently reliable in mirroring future Academy picks in several key categories.

In the Gallery

Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in ‘The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series — Drama for ‘Goliath’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Aaron Taylor-Johnson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in ‘Nocturnal Animals’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for ‘Black-ish’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Viola Davis holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in ‘Fences’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Director Paul Verhoeven holds the award for Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language for ‘Elle’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Producer and Director Stephen Daldry holds the award for Best Television Series — Drama for ‘The Crown’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Tom Hiddleston holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Claire Foy holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama for her role in ‘The Crown’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘Atlanta’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ryan Gosling holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Isabelle Huppert poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in ‘Elle,’ at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Emma Stone poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Casey Affleck holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role in ‘Manchester By The Sea’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast of ‘Moonlight’ poses backstage with their award for Best Motion Picture — Drama at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Meryl Streep holds the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

Over the last 15 years, the Oscars’ own best actresses were already Golden Globe winners an astonishing 93 per cent of the time.

Likewise, the Academy’s best actors and best supporting actors have arrived on the back of a Golden Globe win 80 per cent of the time; some 87 per cent of Globe-winning scriptwriters have also then received an Oscar.

That’s good news for the 2017 Globes’ best drama actor Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) best comedy or musical pairing Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (La La Land) and supporting actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) as well as La La Land writer (and director) Damien Chazelle.

Affleck can even be considered more likely than Gosling to win the Oscar’s Best Actor as the Academy has most frequently preferred drama to musicals or comedies.

This year might be an exception, especially if La La Land momentum has spread to the usually decisive Screen Actors Guild awards.

The fact that France’s Isabelle Huppert was the Globes’ surprise Best Actress in a Drama (for Elle) doesn’t prevent her from a rare foreign actress Oscar win either. Marion Cotillard achieved the same one-two in 2008 for La Vie en Rose, and without a Screen Actors Guild award in between, a trophy for which Huppert has not even been nominated.

Ultimately, though, that’s what it all comes down to — nominations. Everything will become much clearer once the Academy Award nominations are announced on January 12; voting takes place between February 13 and 21, ahead of an awards ceremony on February 26, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews