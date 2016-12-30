Hmm, wonder which team Gerard Pique and Shakira’s son supports? (VIDEO)

BARCELONA, Dec 30 — Seriously, did you even need to ask?
On Wednesday, the Barcelona centre-back shared a seriously adorable clip of himself and Milan, his three-year-old son with partner Shakira, singing the team’s “1899” chant.
“Mil vuit cents noranta nou, neix el club que porto al cor,” Milan starts in the Catalan language before his dad joins in for the rest of the song.
“Blaugrana són els colors. Futbol Club Barcelona,” the father and son sing. “Lo, lo, lo, lo-lo-loooo.”
At time of writing, the clip has garnered more than 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Of course, every football fan knows the Pique family’s ties with Barcelona FC go back a long way.
The footballer’s grandfather, Amador Bernabeu, is a former vice-president of the club.
It might be early days yet but it looks like the proud papa is grooming his son to follow suit.