Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Hmm, wonder which team Gerard Pique and Shakira’s son supports? (VIDEO)

Friday December 30, 2016
04:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Gerard Pique and Shakira attend the 2014 FIBA World basketball championships quarter-final match Slovenia vs USA in Barcelona September 9, 2014. — AFP picGerard Pique and Shakira attend the 2014 FIBA World basketball championships quarter-final match Slovenia vs USA in Barcelona September 9, 2014. — AFP picBARCELONA, Dec 30 — Seriously, did you even need to ask?

On Wednesday, the Barcelona centre-back shared a seriously adorable clip of himself and Milan, his three-year-old son with partner Shakira, singing the team’s “1899” chant.

Mil vuit cents noranta nou, neix el club que porto al cor,” Milan starts in the Catalan language before his dad joins in for the rest of the song.

Blaugrana són els colors. Futbol Club Barcelona,” the father and son sing. “Lo, lo, lo, lo-lo-loooo.”

 

1899, neix el club que porto al cor... #fcbarcelona

A video posted by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on

At time of writing, the clip has garnered more than 1.4 million views on Instagram.

Of course, every football fan knows the Pique family’s ties with Barcelona FC go back a long way.

The footballer’s grandfather, Amador Bernabeu, is a former vice-president of the club.

It might be early days yet but it looks like the proud papa is grooming his son to follow suit.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline