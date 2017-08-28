‘Hitman’ stays on top, but box office is worst since 2001

Actors Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in a scene from ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’. — Picture via YouTube/LionsgateLOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Hampered by a hurricane and a high-profile boxing match, weekend box-office results in North America were the slowest in nearly 16 years, allowing previous leader The Hitman’s Bodyguard to hold its top spot with an unimpressive US$10.1 million (RM43.11 million) take.

Harvey, the deadly hurricane-turned-tropical storm, led to some theater closings in Texas, while Floyd Mayweather’s much-hyped bout against Irishman Conor McGregor proved to be one of the biggest pay-per-view shows in history, Variety.com noted.

That left the overall weekend box office around US$65 million, its lowest since a weekend shortly after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“This,” as website boxofficemojo.com summed it up, “was a miserable weekend.”

Hitman, an action comedy from Lionsgate, saw its estimated three-day take drop by about half from its US$21.4 million opening a week earlier, industry website Exhibitor Relations reported.

The film tells the story of a famous bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) hired to protect a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) who is about to testify in a high-profile trial. Salma Hayek plays Jackson’s wife.

In second place for the weekend was Warner Bros.’ horror flick Annabelle: Creation, part of the popular Conjuring franchise.

The film, starring Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia, took in US$7.4 million, adding to its worldwide gross of more than US$1 billion.

Next was Leap, a new release from Weinstein Co., at US$5 million — a remarkably small take for a third-place film.

The animated family picture tells the story of a young orphan, voiced by Elle Fanning, who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer in 19th century Paris.

Fourth place went to Wind River, another Weinstein production, at US$4.4 million, improving on its 10th-place finish last week. It stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as federal agents trying to solve a murder on an Indian reservation in Wyoming.

Bleecker Street’s Logan Lucky, Steven Soderbergh’s first film since his self-proclaimed retirement four years ago, also took in US$4.4 million. The film stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Riley Keough in an unconventional heist comedy set at a NASCAR race.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Dunkirk (US$4 million)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (US$2.7 million)

Birth of the Dragon (US$2.5 million)

The Emoji Movie (US$2.4 million)

Girls Trip (US$2.3 million). — AFP