Here’s what these teens had to say about 2000s music (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back and this time they ask a group of opinionated teens to try and identify songs from the 2000s.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

You might just take a road down memory lane as these teens watched some iconic songs like Eminem’s Without Me, Beyonce’s Crazy In Love, Fergie’s Fergalicious, Incubus’ Dig and Mr Brightside by The Killers.

How well do you know your songs? Play along by seeing how many of these songs you can identify!

