Here’s what these kids had to say about Motley Crue (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 23 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back with yet another react video and this time they introduce kids to heavy metal band Motley Crue.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

What do you think the youngsters had to say after listening to tracks such as Looks That Kill, Kickstart My Heart and Wild Side?

Most of these kids had no idea about the band and had mixed reactions with one even saying: “I have never seen a band that crazy in my entire seven years life."

Check out the clip to see what else they had to say.

