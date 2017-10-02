Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Here’s what these adults had to say about Lana Del Rey (VIDEO)

Monday October 2, 2017
05:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Mountains of despair in India’s dirtiest cityThe Edit: Mountains of despair in India’s dirtiest city

The Edit: Check out what these adults have to say about Lana Del ReyThe Edit: Check out what these adults have to say about Lana Del Rey

Wong Weng Son wins gold medal at World Wushu ChampionshipsWong Weng Son wins gold medal at World Wushu Championships

The Edit: ‘black-ish’ debuts new season with a ‘Hamilton’ homageThe Edit: ‘black-ish’ debuts new season with a ‘Hamilton’ homage

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers have returned with yet another react video and this time they asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on Lana Del Rey.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

What do you think their reactions were after listening to tracks such as Summertime Sadness, Young and Beautiful, Love and White Mustang?

Did they take a liking to her music or were they turned off? You’ll have to check out the clip to see what they had to say.

Watch what happens when the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel on YouTube asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on Lana Del Rey.Watch what happens when the Fine Brothers Entertainment channel on YouTube asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on Lana Del Rey.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline