Here’s what these adults had to say about Lana Del Rey (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers have returned with yet another react video and this time they asked a bunch of adults to share their thoughts on Lana Del Rey.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

What do you think their reactions were after listening to tracks such as Summertime Sadness, Young and Beautiful, Love and White Mustang?

Did they take a liking to her music or were they turned off? You’ll have to check out the clip to see what they had to say.

