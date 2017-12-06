Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Santa Clause’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause.

The voiceover guy pretty much sums up the movie by starting the clip saying: “Return to the Christmas of 90s past, where just like a pop star making a half-baked Christmas album, actors at the height of their powers would pump out a half baked Christmas movie that you think would is a classic because you were a kid when it came out and didn’t know any better.”

The voiceover guy goes on to add: “Experience a film all about the magic of Christmas that sucks all the magic out Christmas, where Santa isn’t a man but is a job title. Where Santa dies so often that the rules of succession are printed on his business card and Santa’s physique isn’t a choice but a virus that twists the host body into a Santa shaped mass from which there is no escape!”

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip for more hilarious comments about the film.

