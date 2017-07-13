Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Fate of the Furious’ (VIDEO)

Thursday July 13, 2017
02:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

China rebuffs pleas to allow Liu Xiaobo to seek treatment abroadChina rebuffs pleas to allow Liu Xiaobo to seek treatment abroad

The Edit: Fidget spinner lip balm is now officially a thingThe Edit: Fidget spinner lip balm is now officially a thing

The Edit: Shia LaBeouf admits he’s an addict, calls arrest ‘a new low’The Edit: Shia LaBeouf admits he’s an addict, calls arrest ‘a new low’

Singapore’s stabbing victim’s wife pleads for privacySingapore’s stabbing victim’s wife pleads for privacy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle a fan favourite: The Fate of the Furious.  

Watch as the voiceover guy starts of the clip by saying: “Buckle up for all the things you come to expect from the Fast-chise — cars, not cars, family, and Vin Diesel mumble-growls, in a sequel that really overestimates how much you remember from the last three.”

They go on to say: “Join Tyrese, Ludacris, Kurt Russel, and other characters who you refer to as their actor’s names as they fade into the background of this buddy comedy starring Jason Stratham and The Rock who are two meta-humans on opposite sides of the law and responsible for every cool scene in the movie; all while struggling not to give into raw animal lust for each other.

The Screen Junkies team have once again managed to highlight the usual complaints about the Fast and Furious franchise, but we have to admit we’re still totally going to watch the next instalment!

The team at Screen Junkies give ‘The Fate of the Furious’ their weekly Honest Trailer treatment.The team at Screen Junkies give ‘The Fate of the Furious’ their weekly Honest Trailer treatment.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline