Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Fate of the Furious’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle a fan favourite: The Fate of the Furious.

Watch as the voiceover guy starts of the clip by saying: “Buckle up for all the things you come to expect from the Fast-chise — cars, not cars, family, and Vin Diesel mumble-growls, in a sequel that really overestimates how much you remember from the last three.”

They go on to say: “Join Tyrese, Ludacris, Kurt Russel, and other characters who you refer to as their actor’s names as they fade into the background of this buddy comedy starring Jason Stratham and The Rock who are two meta-humans on opposite sides of the law and responsible for every cool scene in the movie; all while struggling not to give into raw animal lust for each other.

The Screen Junkies team have once again managed to highlight the usual complaints about the Fast and Furious franchise, but we have to admit we’re still totally going to watch the next instalment!

The team at Screen Junkies give ‘The Fate of the Furious’ their weekly Honest Trailer treatment.