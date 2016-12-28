Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Mortal Kombat’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 28, 2016
LOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle a favourite of video gamers: Mortal Kombat.

Watch as the voiceover guy tells us to brace for the 1995 movie that will introduce us to “a sprawling cast of fighters who can’t act, actors who can’t fight and people who can’t really do either".

They also point that the movie didn’t hit the right buttons with its visual effects and odd scenes.

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job in pointing out everything that just didn't work for the movie.

A scene from ‘Mortal Kombat’.A scene from ‘Mortal Kombat’.

