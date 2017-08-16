Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle an outer galaxy favourite: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Watch as the voiceover guy starts of the clip by saying: “Blast off again with Marvel’s space avengers, a team of misfits who learned to work together in the first movie, then turned back into A-holes… so they learn it all over again.”

They also go on to touch on the movies storyline by saying: “In this playful action comedy, the heroes never get hurt, the danger never really feels that imminent, and the jokes definitely don’t fall flat — but let’s be honest, they aren’t as funny as the characters think they are.”

The Screen Junkies team also point out that it’s “a laugh-out-loud, but ultimately kind of forgettable sequel” and that it’s a “film that’s so high on friends being your real family, you’ll swear you are watching a Fast and Furious movie.”

A screengrab from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’.