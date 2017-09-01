Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Face/Off’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle Nicolas Cage and John Travolta’s 90s epic: Face/Off.

Watch as the voiceover guy tells you to: “Prepare for the match up you didn’t you know you were waiting for: John Travolta versus Nicolas Cage. Two Oscar-worthy actors who turned into jokes, made the effort to be Oscar-worthy again then realised it’s way more fun to be ridiculous in this script that makes slightly more sense when you find out it was written for Schwarzenegger and Stallone.

They also go on to touch on the movies storyline by saying: “If you love action, director John Woo has something for you as Woo woos you with his signature “Ds”: Dives, duel wielding and doves!

The Screen Junkies team also point out that the film also features plenty of memorable “action pieces that never stop until they stop to point their guns at each other, dramatically.”

