Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jim Sturgess board ‘Berlin, I Love You’

Actress Keira Knightley will star alongside Helen Mirren and Jim Sturgess in the 'love letter' to Berlin. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 9 — Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jim Sturgess have joined the cast of Berlin, I Love You — the third instalment in the Cities of Love anthology series launched by Emmanuel Benbihy in 2006.

The trio join stars such as Diego Luna, Mickey Rourke, Toni Garrn, Sibel Kekilli, Agron and Rafaelle Cohen, who have already signed on to the project, which is slated to start production by end of September and will be shopped around to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The feature, which follows previous film love letters dedicated to both Paris (2006) and New York (2009), has been scripted by Neil La Bute and David Vernon with parts to be directed by Fernando Eimbcke, Dennis Gansel, Massy Tadjedin, Peter Chelsom, Til Schweiger, Justin Franklin, Dani Levy and Dianna Agron.

Josef Rusnak has been tapped to helm the transition sequence that ties up all the episodes, each of which will explore coupling in different ways, forms and with a variety of characters across the German capital (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews