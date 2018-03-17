Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hear Q-Tip and Demi Lovato’s spin on ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ (VIDEO)

Saturday March 17, 2018
Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest performs at 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall’s Island in New York on July 30, 2017. — AFP picQ-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest performs at 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall’s Island in New York on July 30, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 17 — Q-Tip and Demi Lovato have shared their take on Elton John’s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, along with a video that offers a snapshot of retro club culture.

Originally featuring Elton John and Kiki Dee and a hit upon its 1976 release, the track will appear in this new version on the upcoming album Revamp, in which a host of stars cover classic tracks from John’s catalog.

In a separate video, Elton John discusses the Revamp album and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart in particular, while Lovato and Q-Tip also weigh in.

“We just wanted to make it a little funkier,” says the A Tribe Called Quest rapper about the new rendition. 

Elton John previously sang on A Tribe Called Quest’s Solid Wall of Sound from the group’s final album, We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service.

“Revamp” is slated for release April 6. — AFP-Relaxnews

