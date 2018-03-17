Hear Q-Tip and Demi Lovato’s spin on ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — Q-Tip and Demi Lovato have shared their take on Elton John’s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, along with a video that offers a snapshot of retro club culture.
Originally featuring Elton John and Kiki Dee and a hit upon its 1976 release, the track will appear in this new version on the upcoming album Revamp, in which a host of stars cover classic tracks from John’s catalog.
In a separate video, Elton John discusses the Revamp album and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart in particular, while Lovato and Q-Tip also weigh in.
“We just wanted to make it a little funkier,” says the A Tribe Called Quest rapper about the new rendition.
Elton John previously sang on A Tribe Called Quest’s Solid Wall of Sound from the group’s final album, We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service.
“Revamp” is slated for release April 6. — AFP-Relaxnews