Hear Emma Watson singing in new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 ― A new trailer has been released for Disney’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast.

The new trailer gives us another look at Emma Watson in the lead role of Belle, alongside Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, and Kevin Kline as Belle’s father Maurice, as well as a first listen to Watson singing Belle.

A still from Disney’s new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer that stars Emma Watson. — AFP pic

The live-action version of Disney’s classic tales also features a host of stars as the castle’s enchanted staff including Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock, and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in theatres March 17. ― AFP-Relaxnews