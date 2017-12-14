HBO reveals new trailer for David Bowie documentary (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — A new look at the upcoming documentary David Bowie: The Last Five Years has been revealed by HBO, which will air the film in January.

The documentary centres on the final years of Bowie’s remarkable career, focusing mainly on his last two albums, The Next Day and Blackstar and on his musical Lazarus.

A description promises archival footage and interviews with the artist’s bandmates, both of which feature richly in the new teaser trailer.

In the 1’10” video, Bowie is heard in his own words while several other figures weigh in on his work, life and legacy.

David Bowie: The Last Five Years is directed by Francis Whately and will air on HBO January 8 — what would have been the 71st birthday of the late musical icon. — AFP-Relaxnews

David Bowie is seen here in this file picture from 1983. ― AFP pic