HBO calls on David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman for ‘The Undoing’

Nicole Kidman poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in ‘Big Little Lies’ at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 8, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 13 ― Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley, producer Bruna Papandrea and actress Nicole Kidman will reunite for the channel’s new miniseries, reported Deadline.

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known, the show will star Kidman as Grace Sachs, a successful New York City therapist whose life seems picture-perfect: A first book on its way, a devoted husband, and a young son in an elite Manhattan private school.

When disaster strikes ― a violent death, the disappearance of her husband, and a series of disturbing revelations ― and her world falls apart, Grace has to build a new life while still piecing together what happened to her old one.

Kidman won an Emmy for her performance in Big Little Lies. In 2017, she was also seen in mystery TV drama Top of the Lake, and films How to Talk to Girls at Parties, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Beguiled.

David E. Kelley, creator of Boston Legal, Chicago Hope, The Practice, and Ally McBeal, wrote and executive-produced Big Little Lies, along with Kidman and Papandrea. All three will also be executive producers on The Undoing.

A director has not yet been announced. ― AFP-Relaxnews