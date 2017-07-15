‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ concert in KL called off at eleventh hour

Fans queue at an event to mark the release of the book of the play of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two at a bookstore in London July 30, 2016. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert that was scheduled for this weekend in Kuala Lumpur has been postponed at the last minute.

Organiser CreonAsia shared the news via a Facebook post late yesterday, but gave no specific reason for the postponement, only saying: “We are committed to delivering the best quality performance and entertainment experience for the audience, and deeply regret the inconveniences caused by this postponement.”

While some fans have taken to social media to voice their unhappiness over the eleventh hour postponement, all is not lost, as CreonAsia confirmed in the same post that new dates will be announced on July 25.

The company is also offering refunds to ticket holders. Those interested in this option are advised to call TicketPro at 03-78807999 (Monday to Friday 9:30am to 6:00pm; Saturday 9:30am to 1:00pm). Alternatively, they may email info@ticketpro.com.my / ticket@ticketpro.com.my

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert was due to take place at the Plenary Hall in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today and tomorrow.

It was billed as a chance for fans to experience a ‘live’ orchestral screening of the big-screen adaptation of the first of JK Rowling’s popular children’s novels.

The Selangor Symphony Orchestra had been tasked with bringing John Williams’ unforgettable score to life as the movie was screened in high definition and in full on a 40-foot screen.

The show is part of Harry Potter Film Concert Series announced by the CineConcerts and Warner Bros Consumer Products early last year.