Harry Belafonte set to release new album to mark 90th birthday

Harry Belafonte speaks as he accepts the Spingarn Award during the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles February 1, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 21 ― On the eve of his 90th birthday, actor and singer-songwriter Harry Belafonte is set to release a new album that underscores his work in social justice.

Entitled When Colors Come Together: The Legacy of Harry Belafonte, the album is described as an anthology of songs that represent the arc of his career and themes of social justice which he championed throughout his life.

The album includes a new recording of When Colours Come Together” performed by a children’s choir which served as the title track for his controversial 1957 film Island in the Sun, which explored interracial romance and racism.

Sony released news of the album on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The album drops February 24. ― AFP-Relaxnews