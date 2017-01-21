Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 2:12 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Overcast

Showbiz

Harry Belafonte set to release new album to mark 90th birthday

Saturday January 21, 2017
10:19 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Conway’s ‘revolutionary’ fashionThe Edit: Conway’s ‘revolutionary’ fashion

What BMW and Perodua sales data says about the economyWhat BMW and Perodua sales data says about the economy

Arrested South Korean minister Cho, a Park loyalist, resignsArrested South Korean minister Cho, a Park loyalist, resigns

The Edit: Trump was obsessed with me, claims Kristen StewartThe Edit: Trump was obsessed with me, claims Kristen Stewart

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Harry Belafonte speaks as he accepts the Spingarn Award during the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles February 1, 2013. — Reuters picHarry Belafonte speaks as he accepts the Spingarn Award during the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles February 1, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 21 ― On the eve of his 90th birthday, actor and singer-songwriter Harry Belafonte is set to release a new album that underscores his work in social justice.

Entitled When Colors Come Together: The Legacy of Harry Belafonte, the album is described as an anthology of songs that represent the arc of his career and themes of social justice which he championed throughout his life.

The album includes a new recording of When Colours Come Together” performed by a children’s choir which served as the title track for his controversial 1957 film Island in the Sun, which explored interracial romance and racism.

Sony released news of the album on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The album drops February 24. ― AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline