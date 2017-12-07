Harith Iskander receives award from Finnish ambassador

The award was presented in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Finland’s Independence Day celebrations. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Popular comedian Harith Iskander, who won the ‘Funniest Person in the World’ title organised by the Laugh Factory in Finland in December last year, today received the award from the Finnish Ambassador to Malaysia, Petri Puhakka.

The award was presented in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Finland’s Independence Day celebrations at a hotel, here tonight.

Harith, with nearly a 30-year career in the world of solo comedy, said the award was an honour for him and a catalyst to continue to be involved in the entertainment industry.

“This award is beyond my expectations... I am very grateful and appreciate it.

“InsyaAllah, the “Funniest Person in the World 2018’ will be held in this country and I will be involved in the competition,” he told reporters after receiving the award.

As the winner, Harith took home US$100,000 (RM448,000) and performed comedy shows in a series of tours in the United States as well as receiving media coverage worldwide. — Bernama