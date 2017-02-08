Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson added as presenters for 2017 Oscars

Halle Berry will join Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson as presenters at the 2017 Oscars. — file pic LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are among some of the A-list stars who will present at the Academy Awards later this month.

Hollywood’s most glamorous event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Other presenters include Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon and Hailee Steinfeld.

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Sunday, February 26 and will be broadcast live on ABC at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The event will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews