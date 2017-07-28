Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay are highest-grossing tours of 2017

Axl Rose (left), lead singer of the US rock band Guns N’ Roses, performs with Slash at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen June 27, 2017. — Picture by Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark/AF via AFPLOS ANGELES, July 28 — Billboard has reported the top-grossing tours for the year so far, with Guns N’ Roses and Coldplay coming out on top.

The reunited Guns N’ Roses began their Not in This Lifetime tour in April 2016 and have been filling stadiums around the world, with 23 shows in all having raked in US$99 million (RM423.8 milion) and drawn 909,666 attendees, according to Billboard.

Coldplay comes in second with US$86.8 million earned over 16 shows, while Justin Bieber takes the third spot with 28 shows and US$63.5 million in earnings.

Stevie Nicks is the sole female in the top ten, with 40 shows grossing US$35.5 million, earning the artist the tenth-place slot.

The top ten tours are as follows:

1. Guns N’ Roses

2. Coldplay

3. Justin Bieber

4. U2

5. Red Hot Chili Peppers

6. Eric Church

7. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

8. Billy Joel

9. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

10. Steve Nicks — AFP-Relaxnews