Gridlock in Kuala Lumpur as Song Joong-ki fever hits Malaysia (VIDEO)

Stars Song Joong-ki, So Ji-sub, Hwang Jung-min and director Ryoo Seung-wan take a photo with their Malaysian fans. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — If you still need convincing to watch upcoming Korean historical action movie The Battleship Island, maybe lead actor Song Joong-ki will be the one to persuade you.

Saying that fans will be able to see how hard they worked for the movie once they catch it in cinemas, the actor added “Please check out the movie and please love it a lot!” amidst roaring cheers from fans at The Battleship Island cast members’ mall appearance at Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Song Joong-ki, along with A-list co-stars So Ji-sub and Hwang Jung-min as well as director Ryoo Seung-wan, touched down in Malaysia yesterday to meet with fans and promote the movie ahead of its release in local cinemas.

With fans gathered since early in the day to catch a glimpse of the Korean heartthrobs, whose appearance was scheduled for 7.30pm at the entrance of Pavilion KL, the throng of excited fans eventually expanded up until the nearby Fahrenheit 88 mall before the event even begun.

‘The Battleship Island’ star Song Joong-ki at the meet-and-greet with Malaysian fans yesterday. — CinemaOnline picEach star was greeted with enthusiastic cheers — there were even name chants — from the moment they stepped onto the red carpet up until they bade goodbye to their passionate fans.

The Korean actors told fans more about their characters and the movie during a Q&A session with the host, during which when asked who among the four of them would be the best survivor if they ever face a Battleship Island situation, Song Joong-ki’s hand was quick to shoot up as he cheekily replied, “Me. I’m the best survivor because I’m the youngest.”

Released on July 26 in South Korea, The Battleship Island set a new opening day record at its home country’s box office when it attracted more than 970,000 moviegoers on the day.

So Ji-sub and Song Joong-ki want Malaysian fans to enjoy ‘The Battleship Island’. — CinemaOnline picThis breaks the record previously held by Tom Cruise-starrer, The Mummy, which drew 872,965 moviegoers on its premiere day.

In The Battleship Island, the three actors star as Lee Kang-Ok (Hwang), Choi Chil Seong (So) and Park Moo-Yeong (Song), who try to escape the titular island while leading 400 fellow Korean prisoners during the Japanese colonial era.

Catch your favourite oppa in The Battleship Island when it lands on our shores this August 17. — CinemaOnline