Showbiz

Gordon Ramsay can’t stop swearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show (VIDEO)

Tuesday February 7, 2017
05:42 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Feb 7 — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is famously known for his hair-trigger temper and his habit of using expletives on his shows, and it was not an exception when he was a guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon invited Ramsay and Aamir “Questlove” Thompson, who is part of the house band The Roots for Fallon’s show, to join him in guessing the secret ingredient in three separate dishes.

All the contestants has to write down their guesses on a sketch pad provided by the studio, and Hell’s Kitchen star more often than not included swear words that had to be censored by NBC.

Chef Gordon Ramsay joined Jimmy Fallon and Aamir ‘Questlove’ Thompson in playing ‘Secret Ingredient’, where they try to guess what the secret ingredient is in three separate dishes. — Picture via YouTube/ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonChef Gordon Ramsay joined Jimmy Fallon and Aamir ‘Questlove’ Thompson in playing ‘Secret Ingredient’, where they try to guess what the secret ingredient is in three separate dishes. — Picture via YouTube/ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonFallon at one point also joined his guest in using expletives when he wrote something unmentionable that had to be censored on the show, and at various points, announcer Steve Higgins passed Ramsay the ‘swear jar’ for slipping up and swearing on the show.

Check out the hilarious clip that shows the trio tasting and attempting to guess some rather unusual secret ingredients in this clip from the show.

