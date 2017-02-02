Gordon Ramsay brings new reality cooking competition to UK TV

Ramsay’s ‘Culinary Genius’ will pit amateur cooks against one another in a ‘high-octane’ atmosphere. — AFP picLONDON, Feb 2 — Popular British chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is producing a new food TV show for audiences in the UK that will pit amateur cooks against one another in a “high-octane” atmosphere.

Set to air daily for four weeks, Culinary Genius will air on British channel ITV with appearances by a rotating roster of celebrity chefs, reports Deadline. Each of the 20 episodes will be an hour long.

“It’s a high-octane show held at a Thunderdome-style arena, with the audience sitting in anticipation as nine people with knives enter the octagon,” Ramsay said in an interview with Deadline.

Throughout the series, nine competitors will face off in the kitchen, competing across a range of challenges for a cash prize and the title of ‘culinary genius.’

The daytime cooking show is one of several new TV projects for Ramsay, who recently launched his own multimedia production studio, Studio Ramsay.

Other shows in the pipeline include a limited-run daily talk show The Nightly Show, which will feature eight different hosts, and a documentary series for which details are scarce.

“Documentaries I do for my own personal ambitions — every time I do something shiny, I have to do something raw,” he said.

Ramsay will also guest host one of the episodes of The Nightly Show. In the same Deadline interview, the chef expressed an interest in helming his own talk show in the future, not unlike his fellow British compatriot James Corden in the US.

“Talk shows is something I’ve always have been interested in,” he said. “One day, when I am done with food, it is something I would like to do. I love being relevant, tackling cutting-edge stuff.” — AFP-Relaxnews