Golden Globes nominations get underway

Monday December 11, 2017
09:50 PM GMT+8

The Golden Globes is a regular draw for celebrities. — Reuters picThe Golden Globes is a regular draw for celebrities. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 11 — Organisers began unveiling nominations for the Golden Globes Monday, with critics expecting coming-of-age romance Call Me By Your Name to lead the pack ahead of fairy tale The Shape of Water.

The announcements come before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, making them the first major bellwether of momentum going into the race for February’s Oscars.

Among the first categories announced was best actor in a limited series or TV movie, with nods going to Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Jude Law (The Young Pope), Ewan McGregor (Fargo) and Geoffrey Rush (Genius). — AFP

