Golden Globes announcers: From Carol Burnett to Emma Watson

Emma Watson, seen at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 31 — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has revealed the two dozen actors and actresses set to present the 75th Golden Globe Awards gala to take place on January 7, 2018.

Here's who they are, their previous Golden Globe wins, and which shows or films they've appeared in recently. Don't know who Carol Burnett and Shirley MacLaine are? Check in here.

Halle Berry

A Golden Globe winner with Introducing Dorothy Dandridge and nominated for Monster's Ball, Their Eyes Were Watching God, and Frankie & Alice. More recently in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Carol Burnett

A four-time Golden Globe winner with The Carol Burnett Show and a 12-time Golden Globe nominee.

Kelly Clarkson

Singer-songwriter, known for TV vocal talent show The Voice.

Darren Criss

Known for Glee, appearing in 2018's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Penélope Cruz

A Golden Globe nominee with Volver, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Nine. In 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2018's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Gal Gadot

Recently seen in Wonder Woman, Justice League, Furious 7.

Greta Gerwig

Golden Globe nominated at the 2018 awards for directing Lady Bird.

Hugh Grant

A Golden Globe winner with Four Weddings and a Funeral and a four-time Golden Globe nominee. Recently in Paddington 2.

Neil Patrick Harris

A three-time Golden Globe nominee, seen in 2017's Downsizing and ongoing TV series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Chris Hemsworth

Recently seen in Thor: Ragnarok, Ghostbusters, In the Heart of the Sea.

Christina Hendricks

Recently seen in The Neon Demon, Tin Star, Mad Men.

Isabelle Huppert

A Golden Globe winner for Elle.

Shirley MacLaine

A seven-time Golden Globe winner and 14-time nominee, more recently seen in Downton Abbey.

Ricky Martin

Singer-songwriter acting in 2018's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Sarah Jessica Parker

A four-time Golden Globe winner with Sex and the City, recently seen in Divorce.

Amy Poehler

A Golden Globe winner with Parks and Recreation.

Edgar Ramírez

Golden Globe nominated for Carlos, acting in 2018's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Seth Rogen

Recently seen in The Disaster Artist (which he also produced,) Neighbors, Steve Jobs.

JK Simmons

A Golden Globe winner with Whiplash, recently seen in Justice League and heard in BoJack Horseman.

Sharon Stone

A Golden Globe winner with Casino, and seen in The Disaster Artist.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

A Golden Globe winner with Nocturnal Animals, seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Alicia Vikander

A Golden Globe nominee for The Danish Girl and Ex Machina.

Kerry Washington

A Golden Globe nominee for Confirmation and Scandal.

Emma Watson

Recently headlined 2017's Beauty and the Beast and The Circle. — AFP-Relaxnews